Hecla releases statement on strike at Lucky Friday Mine

Hecla releases statement on strike at Lucky Friday MinePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.>>
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen
'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.>>
Privy Ranch presents posh potties
Privy Ranch presents posh potties
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Working hard for when you are hardly working. “They’re fully electric, insulated, thermostat controlled heat and AC, we have a window for ventilation, we've got outlets for whatever you need, whether it's to charge your phone, you need a curling iron in there, whatever you need,” Anissa Brady said. The posh potties at the Privy Ranch are premium.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Working hard for when you are hardly working. “They’re fully electric, insulated, thermostat controlled heat and AC, we have a window for ventilation, we've got outlets for whatever you need, whether it's to charge your phone, you need a curling iron in there, whatever you need,” Anissa Brady said. The posh potties at the Privy Ranch are premium.>>
Post Falls High School student gets new car for GPA, attendance
Post Falls High School student gets new car for GPA, attendance
POST FALLS, Idaho - School’s out for summer and for seniors graduating high school the next chapter of their life is about to begin. To help make that transition a little easier, some seniors who maintained a 3.5 GPA and had perfect attendance competed for a new car. The winner was Robyn Robinson from Post Falls High School.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - School’s out for summer and for seniors graduating high school the next chapter of their life is about to begin. To help make that transition a little easier, some seniors who maintained a 3.5 GPA and had perfect attendance competed for a new car. The winner was Robyn Robinson from Post Falls High School.>>
Two dogs die in Spokane Valley house fire
Two dogs die in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Cataldo Avenue Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 6:13 p.m. Arriving crews found the front room of the house fully involved, with smoke pouring out the front window and door openings of the home and neighbors attempting to fight the fire using garden hoses.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Cataldo Avenue Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 6:13 p.m. Arriving crews found the front room of the house fully involved, with smoke pouring out the front window and door openings of the home and neighbors attempting to fight the fire using garden hoses.>>
Rescue crews pull man up from rocks beneath Monroe Street Bridge
Rescue crews pull man up from rocks beneath Monroe Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews worked Wednesday night to rescue a man from the rocks below the viewing area beneath the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday evening. Firefighters on the scene told KHQ the man was critically injured when he landed on the rocks below and did not make it to the water of the Spokane River. The man was in critical condition Wednesday evening.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews worked Wednesday night to rescue a man from the rocks below the viewing area beneath the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday evening. Firefighters on the scene told KHQ the man was critically injured when he landed on the rocks below and did not make it to the water of the Spokane River. The man was in critical condition Wednesday evening.>>
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>