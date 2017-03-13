UPDATE: Standoff suspect accused of assault and unlawful impriso - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Standoff suspect accused of assault and unlawful imprisonment

Posted: Updated:
A photo from the standoff near 17th and Cedar on Friday A photo from the standoff near 17th and Cedar on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police arrested a 34-year-old man this weekend after a woman said he locked her in a room, threatened her with an ax and strangled her with her own shirt. 

According to court documents, the woman said she arrived home near 17th and Jefferson and a man, later identified as Steven Serpa, pulled up in a car. The woman said Serpa followed her into the house and locked her in the garage after pulling a large ax out. The woman said Serpa threw her to the ground and began to strangle her with the shirt she was wearing. 

The woman said she urinated herself and began to experience a "floating" feeling while Serpa strangled her, which officers say means she was about to pass out. 

Officers concluded Serpa and the woman had only met once prior to Friday's encounter and do not have a DV relationship. 

While on scene officers interview another woman who lives in the house. According to court documents, that woman said she heard the victim run upstairs screaming that a man was trying to kill her. That woman was concerned enough that she hopped out a window. 

Another resident of the house told officers he tried to intervene during the attack. That resident said he was also assaulted with shoves and punches by Serpa. 

Serpa was eventually arrested after a standoff for 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment. He is currently in the Spokane County Jail

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:00 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>
    •   