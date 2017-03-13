Washington lawmakers respond to health plan report - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington lawmakers respond to health plan report

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Following a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Committee (CBO) that some 14 million people would lose coverage under the Republican Health Care Act, Washington lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to the news.

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement:

“The CBO report confirms that House Republicans’ process to repeal and replace Obamacare will lower premiums and taxes, reduce the federal deficit, increase consumer choice, and reform Medicaid for the first time in its 52-year history. I hear the concerns people have about CBO’s projected coverage numbers. However, their score doesn’t tell the whole story. CBO doesn’t take into account future actions Congress and the Administration will take to further lower costs and increase coverage options. Our plan will open up the insurance market so more people can find plans they want at prices they can afford, while addressing the disconnect between coverage and access to care.” 

Democratic Senator Patty Murray released this statement regarding the report:

 “Today’s report is just as terrible as Republicans knew it would be—and it’s also a broken promise to every patient and family who listened when President Trump and Republicans said that their reckless, mean-spirited bill would somehow provide better coverage—for everyone—at lower cost. It’s astounding that any elected official could support an effort to throw tens of millions of people off of coverage, spike premiums, gut Medicaid, target seniors for higher health care costs, and throw our health care system into chaos—not to mention what this bill would mean for women’s access to health care at Planned Parenthood. The facts are in, and Democrats will make sure Republicans can’t hide from them.” 

Governor Jay Inslee also weighed in with this statement:

“Today's analysis from the nonpartisan CBO confirms our worst fears about the Republican effort in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It would actually leave our nation worse off than before the ACA was implemented. Republican leaders use words like ‘freedom’ and ‘choice’ to hide what they’re really doing, which is ripping away one of our most important safety nets and rewinding the clock to a time before cancer patients could get coverage, all women could get preventative care and thousands could get help for opioid addiction. 

“I will be personally contacting every member of Washington's congressional delegation and calling on them to reject this attack on working families and vulnerable Americans.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:00 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>
    •   