Washington lawmakers respond to health plan report

Following a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Committee (CBO) that some 14 million people would lose coverage under the Republican Health Care Act, Washington lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to the news.

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement:

“The CBO report confirms that House Republicans’ process to repeal and replace Obamacare will lower premiums and taxes, reduce the federal deficit, increase consumer choice, and reform Medicaid for the first time in its 52-year history. I hear the concerns people have about CBO’s projected coverage numbers. However, their score doesn’t tell the whole story. CBO doesn’t take into account future actions Congress and the Administration will take to further lower costs and increase coverage options. Our plan will open up the insurance market so more people can find plans they want at prices they can afford, while addressing the disconnect between coverage and access to care.”

Democratic Senator Patty Murray released this statement regarding the report:

“Today’s report is just as terrible as Republicans knew it would be—and it’s also a broken promise to every patient and family who listened when President Trump and Republicans said that their reckless, mean-spirited bill would somehow provide better coverage—for everyone—at lower cost. It’s astounding that any elected official could support an effort to throw tens of millions of people off of coverage, spike premiums, gut Medicaid, target seniors for higher health care costs, and throw our health care system into chaos—not to mention what this bill would mean for women’s access to health care at Planned Parenthood. The facts are in, and Democrats will make sure Republicans can’t hide from them.”

Governor Jay Inslee also weighed in with this statement: