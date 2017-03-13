Mumps case confirmed at Ferris High School

KHQ has just confirmed another student was diagnosed with mumps at Spokane Public Schools.

The principal at Ferris High School tells us one student there has been diagnosed with mumps. That makes a total of 269 people in Spokane County.

Last month we told you there was one person from Kootenai County with the mumps, and according to the Panhandle Health District, that number hasn't changed.

For more information on mumps from the Spokane Regional Health District, click here: http://www.srhd.org/feature.asp?id=86