Woman injured in machete attack; estranged husband arrested

Police say a 53-year-old woman was seriously injured when her estranged husband allegedly attacked her with a machete north of Seattle.



The Skagit Valley Herald reports the incident happened in Mount Vernon Sunday night.



The Skagit County Sheriff's Office says the woman was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Seattle hospital for treatment. Authorities say another person was also injured in the attack.



The sheriff's office says the woman's 51-year-old husband fled the scene but was apprehended within an hour.



The sheriff's office says the woman had recently sought a protection order against him. He is being held in jail on investigation of attempted murder.



