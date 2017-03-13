New bill could force heroin and opioid users into treatment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New bill could force heroin and opioid users into treatment

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

People struggling with heroin addiction and other opioids could be hospitalized against their will under a bill proposed by a Washington state lawmaker.
    
The new measure would expand the current Involuntary Treatment Act by including heroin and opioid users under "gravely disabled," which means they are at risk of physical harm due to an inability to care for their immediate needs of health and safety.
    
Under Senate Bill 5811, a person could be detained if, within a 12-month period, they've had three or more arrests connected to substance abuse, had one or more hospitalizations related to drug abuse or if they have three or more visible track marks indicating intravenous heroin use.
    
The new measure, proposed by state Sen. Steve O'Ban, R-University Place, would become effective Apr. 1, 2018.
    
According to the National Alliance for Model State Drug Laws, 37 states and the District of Columbia have statutes in place allowing for the involuntary commitment of individuals suffering from substance use disorder, alcoholism, or both.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

