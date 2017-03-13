Former Lake Roosevelt Elementary vice principal sentenced to 7 years in prison

On Monday acting US Attorney Joseph H. Harrington announced that 38-year-old Nate Piturachsatit of Grant Coulee, Washington, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison followed by 10 years of court supervision. He had previously pleaded guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography. Following his release, Piturachsatit will need to register as a sex offender.

According to information disclosed during the court, in January 2016, an officer of the Janesville Police Department in Wisconsin responded to a report of a mother of a 14-year-old girl who had received a suspicious package. The package was determined to have been sent by Piturachsatit, and contained a shirt from a Victoria's Secret store. Further investigation revealed that from November 2015 to January 2016, Piturachsatit had been speaking with the 14-year-old girl over the Internet using Instagram.

Piturachsatit had reportedly sent the girl sexually explicit photos and videos of himself and also asked for photos in return. The girl was a freshman in high school at the time of the crime. Documents report Piturachsatit's messages were graphic and explicit.

With assistance from Homeland Security agents, a federal search warrant was obtained for his home and his work, Lake Roosevelt Elementary School, where he was Vice Principal at the time. During the execution of the search warrant last year, Piturachsatit confessed to sending the girl photos and videos, and to requesting photos and videos from the girl.

Harrington said in a statement that prosecuting offenders who send and receive child porn is a priority for the US Attorney's Office.

"This office is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for child pornography crimes."