Weather Authority Alert: Rain could lead to potentially dangerous flooding

  KHQ Weather Authority

    Tuesday, April 5 2011 1:22 PM EDT2011-04-05 17:22:36 GMT
SPOKANE, Wash. -

KHQ's weather team has issued a Weather Authority Alert Monday because of potentially dangerous flooding in the region. There are several watches and warnings in place, but we are watching a few areas in particular.

Little Spokane River, Near Dartford: River expected to be the highest it's been in 20 years. Flooding could start as early as Tuesday night, and continue, expected to crest about 1' above flood stage by Thursday morning before it starts to recede. National Weather Service says they are concerned because there are a lot of new homes in the area and people who have moved to this area in the last 20 years and have never really dealt with flooding before.

Palouse River Near Potlatch: According to river forecasts, the Palouse river will likely be flooding by Tuesday morning, then continuing to rise to 4 FEET above flood stage by Tuesday afternoon, then remain above flood stage until Thursday afternoon.

Blake Jensen took to Facebook Monday evening to talk about the flooding concerns. Watch below:

