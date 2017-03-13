Spokane Valley firefighters save boy's birthday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley firefighters save boy's birthday

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

There's a reason why 11-year-old Mason Allan has a face filled with excitement.

Mason's mother sent out 12 invitations but the friends he invited did not show up.

"The night before, I was a mess because he was having a break down. Nobody is coming. I should just cancel," said Mason's mother Danielle Thomas. 

That's when Mason decided to hand deliver an invitation to the local fire department hoping they would come.

"At one point he remembers talking to the firemen and them saying 'We are always your friends,'" Danielle said. 

Mason struggles daily with moderate autism spectrum disorder, which includes social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

"I have lots of energy in me 24/7, so I like to play soccer and Legos," Mason said. 

But that doesn't make him different from any other 11-year-old boy: The more friends, the better.

True to their promise - the firefighters were happy to fill in the extra chairs at his birthday party.

"When they really came in and asked for Mason, we were all just in shock," said Danielle. 

Not one, but two fire trucks pulled into the parking lot filled with firefighters from Spokane Valley's District 8 firehouse; ready to celebrate Mason's birthday....

"To me it mattered a lot how they actually came and didn't just ignore it and put the invitation in the trash," Mason said. 

Mason's birthday was a success, and it was this small gesture that had a big impact on Mason and his family.

  Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

  Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

  Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can't go down her slide. "Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees," Sam Meredith, Lucy's father, said.

  Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

  Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

  Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

