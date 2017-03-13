Video shows passenger knock out STA bus driver in northwest Spok - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Video shows passenger knock out STA bus driver in northwest Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Video obtained by KHQ Local News show the moment an STA bus driver was viciously attacked by a passenger.

The bus driver was knocked out by a passenger Friday morning while the driver was training another driver in northwest Spokane. 

STA tells KHQ the bus was making a stop at Alberta and Northwest Blvd. at around 7:05 a.m. STA says one of their Coach Operators was training a bus driver, who was driving at the time. When they made a stop, one of the passengers went to get off the bus, but then turned and punched the trainer, knocking him out. 

The suspect fled the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital.

STA tells us the suspect has been arrested by Spokane Police.

A witness who was on the bus told KHQ the attack appeared completely random and unprovoked. 

"It's a serious crime to assault a public employee. We want to thank the police for responding so quickly as they typically do in these types of situations to ensure that we have a safe and secure environment in our public transportation system along with all of our public spaces," STA said in a statement to KHQ.

STA buses are equipped with eight cameras and audio recording devices to deter these sorts of things from happening.

“Unfortunately, this assault is not an isolated incident. Countless numbers of transit workers are assaulted in many ways every year,” said 1015 President Thomas Leighty in a press release on Friday.  “Most are the result of a fare dispute, but an alarming number happen just because someone wants to commit violence against a bus driver.”

According to Local Transit Union, a bus driver is assaulted every three days in the United States. 

Leighty says he would like STA buses to be outfitted with glass doors that would give the drivers an option to separate themselves from passengers if they feel threatened.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:00 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>
    •   