Deputies investigating damaged mailboxes in Nine Mile Falls

Stevens County deputies are investigating after several mailboxes were damaged in some kind of explosion on Friday. Deputies aren't sure what caused the explosion, but say it was an isolated incident.

Stevens County Sheriff Kendall Allen says it happened around 10:45 p.m. near Stoney Peak Way in Nine Mile Falls. Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion. Deputies responded and collected evidence at the scene.

Right now it's unclear whether the explosion was meant to target someone specific or if it was random. Deputies don't have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.