Neighbors near Little Spokane River brace for potential flooding

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Many neighbors near the Little Spokane River and Dartford area are trying to stay ahead of the game with potential flooding. The Little Spokane River could see the worst flooding its had in 20 years. The river is already high.

Jeanette Barrett says she's lived near the Little Spokane River for 55 years. She says it seems like they deal with this every 10 years. This is nothing new to her. She's got her neighbors already sandbagging their homes so they can avoid flooding. However, she wants to remove a bridge in her backyard because she's already had three bridges swept away from high water in the past.

"I have a neighbor that has a bridge and I don't want to knock his out and it's just kind of a nice bridge. I need to put some rails on it," said Barrett.

She had a tow truck come out and try to get the bridge out but there was worry that the bridge would get swept away.

For now, the bridge remains stuck while she tries to come up with another solution to take it out.

