Body of woman found after Medical Lake house fire

Body of woman found after Medical Lake house firePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state
Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state
GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.>>
GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.>>
Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'
Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury." Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.>>
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury." Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
The Latest: Scalise still critical but improved
The Latest: Scalise still critical but improved
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times EDT): 8:30 p.m. The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he "remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours." MedStar Washington Hospital Center says Scalise underwent surgery Thursday related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. Th...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times EDT): 8:30 p.m. The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he "remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours." MedStar Washington Hospital Center says Scalise underwent surgery Thursday related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. Th...>>
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
Montana certifies Gianforte as House race winner
Montana certifies Gianforte as House race winner
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): 2 p.m. Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House. It was not immediately clear when Gianforte would meet with House Speaker Paul ...>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): 2 p.m. Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House. It was not immediately clear when Gianforte would meet with House Speaker Paul ...>>
Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver's license
Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver's license
(AP) - Oregon has approved a new rule giving its residents the option of not specifying their gender on driver's licenses, learner's permits and identity cards, becoming the first state in the US to do so. LGBT rights organizations hailed Thursday's move. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, under the new rule, which takes effect on July 1, Oregon residents will have the option to mark their sex as "not specified" on t...>>
(AP) - Oregon has approved a new rule giving its residents the option of not specifying their gender on driver's licenses, learner's permits and identity cards, becoming the first state in the US to do so. LGBT rights organizations hailed Thursday's move. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, under the new rule, which takes effect on July 1, Oregon residents will have the option to mark their sex as "not specified" on t...>>
Thief swipes donation bucket in downtown Spokane
Thief swipes donation bucket in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Street Music Festival organizers are looking for information on a man who rode up on a bike and stole a donation bucket from them. The event raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. They’ve been doing this event for the past 15 years and are hoping to pass the $175,000 total donation mark this year. But on Monday, the first day of the festival, someone on a bike rode by, sized them up, and then looped back>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Street Music Festival organizers are looking for information on a man who rode up on a bike and stole a donation bucket from them. The event raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. They’ve been doing this event for the past 15 years and are hoping to pass the $175,000 total donation mark this year. But on Monday, the first day of the festival, someone on a bike rode by, sized them up, and then looped back>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
Thousands of bees invade Huntington Beach home
Thousands of bees invade Huntington Beach home
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Un-bee-lievable: thousands of bees have invaded a Huntington Beach home. This might "bee" a homeowner's worst nightmare. Noreen and Jim McLaughlin discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their huntington beach home -- inside the chimney, all around the windows and scattered around the floors earlier this week. Pest control taped off the couple's fireplace and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove the uninvited guests.>>
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Un-bee-lievable: thousands of bees have invaded a Huntington Beach home. This might "bee" a homeowner's worst nightmare. Noreen and Jim McLaughlin discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their huntington beach home -- inside the chimney, all around the windows and scattered around the floors earlier this week. Pest control taped off the couple's fireplace and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove the uninvited guests.>>
US expands review of cyanide predator traps after boy hurt
US expands review of cyanide predator traps after boy hurt
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials are launching an expanded review of predator-killing cyanide traps and additional guidelines for workers deploying the devices after one sickened a young boy in Idaho and killed his dog. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday the expanded review should be finished this fall and workers, meanwhile, will follow interim guidelines intended to make sure anyone near a device is alerted. The spring-activated devices cal...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials are launching an expanded review of predator-killing cyanide traps and additional guidelines for workers deploying the devices after one sickened a young boy in Idaho and killed his dog. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday the expanded review should be finished this fall and workers, meanwhile, will follow interim guidelines intended to make sure anyone near a device is alerted. The spring-activated devices cal...>>
Washington State University says personal data stolen in burglary
Washington State University says personal data stolen in burglary
OLYMPIA, Wash/ (AP) - Personal data for roughly one million people has been compromised in a burglary in Olympia earlier this year. Washington State University researchers had stored the data on a hard drive and locked it in a safe in a storage facility. The Spokesman-Review says the data came from public agencies, including school districts and community colleges. The newspaper reported Thursday that it is not clear precisely when the safe...>>
OLYMPIA, Wash/ (AP) - Personal data for roughly one million people has been compromised in a burglary in Olympia earlier this year. Washington State University researchers had stored the data on a hard drive and locked it in a safe in a storage facility. The Spokesman-Review says the data came from public agencies, including school districts and community colleges. The newspaper reported Thursday that it is not clear precisely when the safe...>>