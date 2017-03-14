Body of woman found after Medical Lake house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Body of woman found after Medical Lake house fire

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body of an adult woman was found in a Medical Lake home following a fire early Tuesday morning. 

The Sheriff's Office says investigators are on scene trying to determine how the person died. Arson investigators are also on scene. 

The fire happened at a home near Barker and Stanley. The fire was reported just after midnight and caused the roof of the home to collapse completely.

“I stood and watched for two hours,” said Greg Thompson who lives across the street. “Sometimes it [smoke] would be lighter and I would look at it and it looked like it was going out, then it would flare up again with black billowing smoke.”

Firefighters had to go into defensive mode when they arrived on scene and just let the fire burn out.

In addition to the fire and smoke, firefighters efforts to enter the home was hampered due to the large amount of debris in and around the residence, according to the Sheriff’s office.

It was after the flames were extinguished that the body of an adult woman was found. Her identity has not yet been officially released. 

Emergency crews say excessive clutter is a complex problem with potentially devastating ramifications not just for hoarders but also for those around them.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the excessive accumulation of materials in homes poses a significant threat to firefighters fighting fires and responding to other emergencies in these homes and to residents and neighbors.

A neighbor we talked to said the homeowner drove away and was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters initially believed the home was abandoned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victim has not yet been identified.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:31:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman smuggles grandma's dog disguised as baby into hospital

    Woman smuggles grandma's dog disguised as baby into hospital

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:30:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A 21-year-old California woman's Twitter post has gone viral after she successfully smuggled her grandmother's dog into the hospital to see her.  Shelby Hennick posted the tweet with three pictures and said, "My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it." 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A 21-year-old California woman's Twitter post has gone viral after she successfully smuggled her grandmother's dog into the hospital to see her.  Shelby Hennick posted the tweet with three pictures and said, "My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it." 

    >>

  • Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'

    Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:51:39 GMT

    WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury."  Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.

    >>

    WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury."  Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.

    >>

  • Blimp goes down at US Open

    Blimp goes down at US Open

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:31:34 GMT

    ERIN, Wis. - A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive. Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp. Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down. 

    >>

    ERIN, Wis. - A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive. Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp. Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down. 

    >>
    •   