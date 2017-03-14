UPDATE: Spokane County Road Closures - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Spokane County Road Closures

SPOKANE, Wash. -

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2017 - Road Closure Update for 1:00 PM

NEW CLOSURE:          3-17-17, 11:20 AM

                                       Toll Road from Cameron Rd to Stringham Rd

                                     Culvert washing out across road

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Road Closure Update for 1:00 PM

This afternoon, Spokane County Public Works reports additional road closures from washouts.

NEW CLOSURE:           3-16-17, 12:25 PM

                                       Burnett Road from Dover Rd (north) to Dover Rd (south)

                                       Flooding with deep water

NEW CLOSURE:          3-16-17, 11:00 AM

                                       Crestview Road from Cedar Rd to Viewmont Rd

                                      Impassable due to deep mud

NEW CLOSURE:           3-16-17, 10:55 AM

                                     Burnett Road from Four Mound Rd east to Dover Rd (north)

                                       Impassable due to deep mud

NEW CLOSURE:          3-16-17, 10:40 AM

                                       Harvard Branch Road east of Harvard Rd (north of Stoughton Rd)

                                      Deep water across the road and several washouts

NEW CLOSURE:           3-16-17, 10:10 AM

                                       Graham Road from Salnave Rd south to Baker Rd

                                      Water across road/impassable mud

NEW CLOSURE:          3-15-17, 3:35 PM

                                     Antler Road from Cedar Rd to Austin Rd

                                       Road impassable due to mud

For information about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions list which is updated throughout the day, go to the Spokane County website.

To receive alerts about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions:

Go to the Spokane County website at http://www.spokanecounty.org

Click the “Stay Informed” button

Enter your e-mail address to create a profile

Under “Notify Me”, find “Public Works – Road Restrictions”

Click the email icon to receive an email, or the phone icon to receive a text

To unsubscribe, click on the icon next to the alert you no longer want to receive

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - Road Closure Update as of 2:45 p.m.

Forecast for Little Spokane River gage at Dartford: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=lsdw1 (updated at least once daily)

Page to watch for updated watches/warnings:

http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/otx/

Current flood watch: http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=otx&wwa=flood%20watch

This morning, Spokane County Public Works reports additional road closures from washouts.

NEW CLOSURE:            3-15-17, 12:55 PM

  •                                        Pine Spring Road from Lance Hill Rd. to Carman Rd.
  •                                         Large culverts washing out across road

NEW CLOSURE:   3-14-17, 7:50 AM

  •                         Cornwall Road from Yale Rd. to Byers Rd.
  •                              Culvert washing out across road

NEW CLOSURE:  3-13-17, 9:00 PM

  •                         Greenwood Drive from Indian Canyon to Rimrock Dr.
  •        Water over road and washing out

NEW CLOSURE: 3-13-17, 2:20 PM

  •                         Dunn Road from Day Rd. to Day Mt. Spokane Rd.
  •                     Road washing out/collapsing

NEW CLOSURE:        3-13-17, 2:15 PM

                  Betz Road from just east of Hwy. 904, east to Andrus Rd.

                   Deep water over road, road washing out

CLOSED (Cont.): 3-13-17 11:30 AM

  •                 Campbell Road from Elder Rd. to Stoughton Rd.
  •                 Undermining causing washout.

CLOSED (Cont.): 3-10-17, 7:45 PM

  •                  Orchard Bluff Road from Dunn Rd. to Big Meadows Rd.
  •            Run-off washed out road

OPEN: 3-10-17, 4:45 PM

  •                   Blanchard Road from Chapman Rd to Ross Creek Rd

CLOSED (Cont.): 3-10-17, 3:20 PM

  •                    Harvard Road from Elder Rd. to Stringham Rd.
  •                            Creek running over road, washing out road

CLOSED (Cont.): 3-9-17, 3:20 PM

  •                         Latah Creek Road from Valley Chapel Rd. south to the dead end

CLOSED (Cont.): 2-22-17

  • Ross Creek Road from Blanchard Rd. north to Pend Oreille County line.
  • Conklin Road from Deer Creek Rd. to Tallman Rd.

CLOSED (Cont.): 2-18-17

  • Elder Road from Jackson Rd. to Madison Rd.

CLOSED (Cont.): 2-17-17

  • Kellogg Road approximately one mile off Hwy. 206 at end of road

For information about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions list which is updated throughout the day, go to the Spokane County website.

To receive alerts about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions:

  • Go to the Spokane County website at http://www.spokanecounty.org
  • Click the “Stay Informed” button
  • Enter your e-mail address to create a profile
  • Under “Notify Me”, find “Public Works – Road Restrictions”
  • Click the email icon to receive an email, or the phone icon to receive a text
  • To unsubscribe, click on the icon next to the alert you no longer want to receive

    •   