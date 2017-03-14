Thieves target home of deceased Lewiston man while family attends his funeral

Talk about the lowest of low. A grieving family believes crooks preyed on them after they created an obituary for their father. His home was ransacked shortly after his death, possibly during his memorial service.

Jim Sprenger, 84, passed away earlier this month. Those who knew him say he was incredibly loved and admired throughout the community.

"My dad never took a vacation," said daughter Brenda. "He worked every day. He taught all of us love. It's been passed down to all the generations."

Brenda said the family found his Lewiston home burglarized a few days ago. Irreplaceable items including four guns, coins and a beloved card collection belonging to his son were gone. Loved ones were left beyond devastated.

"We are sick to our stomachs," Brenda said. "How could somebody prey on a family who is already mourning?"

Police are investigating the break-in. Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

"My dad would be so sad to know someone did this," Brenda said.

The family said the home is now occupied and clear of anything of value to prevent future crimes.