US government says new travel ban 'substantially different'

Federal lawyers say President Donald Trump's revised travel ban is "substantially different" from the original and a judge shouldn't apply a previous restraining order to the new version.



Justice Department lawyers filed documents in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Tuesday, two days before the executive order is set to go into effect.



Washington and several other states are trying to block the revised ban affecting six mostly Muslim nations, saying it's unconstitutional and hurts universities and businesses.



Government lawyers say the new version removed provisions that "purportedly drew religious distinctions - erasing any doubt that national security, not religion, is the focus."



They made their filings with Judge James Robart, who blocked the original ban last month. Washington state wants him to apply that decision to the new order.

