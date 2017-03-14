You are what they eat: A sweet trend in cattle ranching - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

You are what they eat: A sweet trend in cattle ranching

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -

A fourth-generation rancher in Highwood, Ty Malek thought he had heard it all.

But when he heard some farmers feed cows discarded candy like Skittles - on purpose - he had to pause for a second.

"I think if you told the people of Montana you were feeding Skittles to cattle they'd laugh at ya," said Malek.

The trend made headlines in January when a truck set to deliver the discarded candy to a ranch spilled its load in Wisconsin.

"I'm astonished," said shopper Carol Bradley. "It does gross me out."

But just how common is feeding candy to cattle? Well, that depends on how you look at it.

"Skittles can be used for movie theaters, or they can also be used to feed your pigs, or your steers," said Montana State Agricultural Extension agent Rose Malisani. 

She says animals across the country have  been getting sweet treats for years.

Over time, rising corn prices forced farmers to turn to other readily available nutrition sources. And it turns out, Skittles in Wisconsin are just the tip of the iceberg.

"It's actually an awesome way to utilize food that might be put in the trash," said Malisani.

It's called byproduct feeding, and local resources rule: citrus rinds in Florida; French fries in Idaho; and apple peelings in Washington.

In Billings, some animals may get sugar beets.

"It's kind of cool because when you go to some of these feed-lots, you'll see things like potatoes and stuff in the feed bunk," said Malisani. And while this may appall some humans, she says animals are built differently.

"They're not thinking it's a Skittle," she said. "They're thinking it's energy, it's sugar, so actually the microbes in their stomach will take that sugar on and use it as part of their diet."

Cattle nutritionists are also there to mix the right balance together. 

"So no, it doesn't affect their meat," said Malisani. "It's just part of what they eat."

And while local cows may get local snacks, most animals in our region won't be tasting the rainbow anytime soon.

As for Malek, he says he'll stick to hay.

USDA currently doesn't account for candy-fed animals, so if that isn't appealing you can choose grass-fed or grass-finished meat at the grocery store.

The down-side: it can be more expensive.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:38:41 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.

    >>

  • 3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

    3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:12:31 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.  No injuries or damage was immediately report...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.  No injuries or damage was immediately report...

    >>

  • Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:35:22 GMT

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>
    •   