Shot Bonner County deputies meet people who helped save their lives

It's been almost two months to the day since two Bonner County deputies were shot while serving a warrant. On that fateful day, two strangers would help save their lives.

It’s hard to comprehend how one’s life could change so quickly. Deputies hurt and lying in the back of an ambulance.

Jump to today, March 14th, 2017, and see the two people who helped save their lives.

According to Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, Adam Deacon Foster shot deputies Michael Gagnon and Justin Penn as they tried to serve an arrest warrant.

That’s when Casey Caudill stepped in.

“He helped Deputy Gagnon into the patrol car and away from the battle scene,” Sheriff Wheeler said during Tuesday’s award ceremony.

Deputy Penn would first meet Marsha Hanna right after he was shot.

“It’s a little surreal,” Hanna said.

Hanna was walking her horse when she saw Deputy Penn.

Chaos is something she’s seen before; she’s an emergency room nurse.

"Looking back it was chaotic, but it wasn't that bad,” she said.

"I believe God in His providence saved deputies Penn and Gagnon from death that day,” Sheriff Wheeler said.

After the speech, Caudill and Hanna would receive thanks and a special award for heroism.

As for the man accused of shooting the two deputies, Adam Foster, he’s still in Bonner County Jail.

Foster’s scheduled to appear in court on March 23rd to enter a guilty or not guilty plea on attempted murder charges.