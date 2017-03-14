Highway 5 in near Plummer closed

Highway 5 in near Plummer closedPosted: Updated:
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
Gary Stoddard found guilty of murder
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.>>
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...>>
Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election. The Republican technology en...>>
Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served. According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a lo...>>
Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy
HAVANA - President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in favor of Havana. An AP Fact Check finds Trump actually is preserving most of the important elements of Barack Obama's opening with the island. Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.>>
Minnesota officer acquitted in motorist shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota police officer has been acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist. Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared Friday of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun. Yanez testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so.>>
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.>>
PHOTOS: Happy Father's Day to all of your dads
We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:>>
Shark Week: Phelps will race a shark? Yeah, right
KHQ.COM - Back in my day, Shark Week was about sharks. Real sharks! The last time I tuned into to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel a few years ago they were running a misleading program about a prehistoric shark called "Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives." The "documentary" featured actors pretending to be scientists who are hunting for a live 67-foot-long (20-meter-long) Megalodon.>>
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
