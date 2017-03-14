Highway 5 in near Plummer closed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Highway 5 in near Plummer closed

Posted: Updated:
ST. MARIES, Idaho -

UPDATE: Wednesday Morning

Officials with the Idaho Department of Transportation have closed Highway 5 east of Plummer and about 4 miles west of Parkline at milepost 6. 

The road collapsed Tuesday afternoon and crews are working to fix it. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

Previous Coverage:

State Highway 5 in Benewah County is experiencing slides and an unstable road base due to erosion in the area. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office reports the road bed had collapsed at least two feet at last update Tuesday afternoon.

The section of highway is between St. Maries in Plummer, at about Mile Post 4.75. At last report, the eastbound lane and part of the westbound lanes are affected. State engineers were on the scene evaluating the site. The Idaho Transportation Department has opened the back road through the park for passenger car travel only. Highway 5 remains open, with restrictions to one lane. Semi trucks are not allowed on the road.

Deputies are still gathering information but ask drivers to make every effort to avoid the area.

