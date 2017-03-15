WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: More rain in the forecast - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: More rain in the forecast

Flood Warning: Area wide flood warning for NE WA/N. Panhandle until 9:30PM Thursday. This is for general flooding, not tied to any specific river. Standing water on roadways, slow drainage in low lying areas and rock/mud slides possible.

Flood Warning Little Spokane River: Until next Tuesday. Flooding expected to start early Wednesday morning. River expected to peak Thursday morning, before receding slightly Friday/Saturday. More rain Saturday could push it back above flood stage to start next week.

Flood Warning Palouse River: Flooding started late Tuesday night, the river expected to peak Thursday morning, before receding slightly Friday & Saturday. More rain Saturday could push it back above flood stage to start next week.

Wednesday: Off and on rain showers most of the day. Looks like heaviest rain will be between 4-9PM as a cold front pushes moisture through. Temps stay mild in the mid-50s.

Wednesday Night: Rain starts to move out of the region, FINALLY. We'll start to dry out and cool down behind the passing cold front.

Thursday: With drier air moving in, it looks like we'll get to the see the sunshine! It will be a bit breezy, with gusts to 25mph, and while most of the region is dry, mountain showers still possible. Highs in mid-upper 40s.

7 day forecast: We look to get a brief break in the wet weather Thursday/Friday, which should allow our swollen rivers to recede. But the break won't last long. Steady, heavy rain at times, is expected again Friday night and Saturday which could push rivers back to flooding. Sunday and Monday look mostly dry with some more sunshine though!

-Blake

FULL FORECAST: http://www.khq.com/weather

