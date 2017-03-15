WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: More rain in the forecast

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: More rain in the forecastPosted: Updated:
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. "She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can't have lunch, you're 80 cents shy," she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the
Gary Stoddard found guilty of murder
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.>>
PHOTOS: Happy Father's Day to all of your dads
We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:
Shark Week: Phelps will race a shark? Yeah, right
KHQ.COM - Back in my day, Shark Week was about sharks. Real sharks! The last time I tuned into to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel a few years ago they were running a misleading program about a prehistoric shark called "Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives." The "documentary" featured actors pretending to be scientists who are hunting for a live 67-foot-long (20-meter-long) Megalodon.
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
Walmart to acquire online men's clothing retailer Bonobos
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart says it's buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing that its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon. Bonobos, which started out selling pants online, caters to male shoppers looking for help putting together a wardrobe.
Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shore
BELMAR, N.J. (AP) - Rip currents have left one girl dead and two teenagers missing on two different New Jersey beaches where lifeguards were not on duty. Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty says a 13-year-old died and her 12-year-old cousin is on life-support after they were found floating face-down on Thursday night. Both attended the town's elementary school, where grief counselors are on hand Friday for the last day of classes.
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
NEW YORK (AP) - Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt. Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc. The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.
3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening. No injuries or damage was immediately report...
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. "She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can't have lunch, you're 80 cents shy," she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the
