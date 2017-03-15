6 year anniversary of Syrian war marked by suicide bomber attack

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BEIRUT (AP) - Today (Wednesday) marks the sixth anniversary of Syria's civil war that has left hundreds of thousands dead.



The U.N. health agency says over half of all hospitals and public health centers in Syria have closed or are partially functioning after six years of war, and nearly two-thirds of health-care workers have fled.



The head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, Peter Salama, says resources to help the health care system are "stretched to the limit," citing security threats to health care workers and a lack of access to medicines and medical equipment.



Salama called for "systematic and unhindered access" for life-saving materials like vaccines and medical supplies "on this sad anniversary of the start of war in Syria and before more lives are lost."

But on this sad anniversary, more lives have already been lost. Syrian state-owned television says at least 25 people have been killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives' vest inside the main judicial building in the capital Damascus.



The TV says many other people were wounded in Wednesday's attack, the latest in a spate of bombings and suicide attacks targeting government-controlled areas of Syria.



The bombing took place inside the Justice Palace, located near the famous and crowded Hamidiyeh market in Damascus.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast follows twin attacks on Saturday that killed at least 40 people in Damascus. That attack was claimed by the Syria's al-Qaida branch, formerly known as the Nusra Front.



MORE:

For children caught in Syrian war, 2016 was worst year yet: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/12/world/middleeast/syria-united-nations-children.html?_r=0

Today marks the 6th Anniversary of this imposed war and invasion on Syria 6 years of death and destruction #handsoffsyria #sixyearsofwar pic.twitter.com/GTKKY2DvrD — Sarah Abed (@sarahabed84) March 15, 2017

Terrifying, appalling commentary on 6th anniversary of Syria conflict. 2016 Was Worst Year Yet for kids https://t.co/VIHVzvt7aQ — David Miliband (@DMiliband) March 15, 2017



