PHOTOS: Driver of Audi found submerged in Lake Coeur d'Alene identified

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

Update: After finding a car submerged in Lake Coeur d'Alene Wednesday morning, officers were able to contact the owner of the vehicle. Casey W. Samuels admitted to driving the car into the lake, but he didn't have a clear explanation as to why the car was in the lake.

Samuels was cited for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Previous coverage:

An Audi has been pulled out of Lake Coeur d'Alene near the 3rd street boat launch.



According to Coeur d'Alene Police, someone walking by saw the car floating in the water Wednesday morning and reported it to police. Authorities sent a dive team in the water to see if the car was occupied. After smashing out the rear windshield and the sun roof it was determined the car was empty.



KHQ photographer, Gabe Ferguson, arrived on scene shortly after the car was removed and said he saw two car seats in the back seat of the car.



Coeur d'Alene Police are still investigating to see who owns the car and how it ended up in the lake in the first place.