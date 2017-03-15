PHOTOS: Do you know this woman? Detectives believe she cashed fa - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Do you know this woman? Detectives believe she cashed fake checks

If you can help identify the female in these photos or provide information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference case number 2017-10010830. If you can help identify the female in these photos or provide information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference case number 2017-10010830.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman they believe fraudulently cashed counterfeit checks. 

Back in January, a victim told detectives he had learned some checks used to make payments were stolen from his outgoing mailbox. The stolen checks were not cashed, but the victim checked his banking information and learned several unauthorized checks had been written against his account. The checks were printed using his bank account information and then fraudulently cashed at local businesses. 

Detectives obtained surveillance video and believe the woman pictured is who cashed the fraudulent checks. 

    •   