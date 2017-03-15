Doctor agrees to pay $300,000 to settle medical fraud

A Spokane cardiologist has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging he overbilled Medicaid and Medicare for tests he did not perform on developmentally disabled patients.



Dr. Romeo Pavlic has been practicing in the Spokane area since 1980.



According to court documents, Pavlic would conduct monthly cardiac clinics at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake and would bill for services not provided or tests not conducted.



The Spokesman-Review says he continued the billing practices even after he received a written warning from federal regulators in 2012.



As part of the settlement, Pavlic did not admit wrongdoing.



Lakeland Village serves about 250 patients who have profound mental and physical disabilities.



