SCRAPS Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017

Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017
DOG:
Species: Dog / male Breed: jack russell
Name: Brennan Impound #: 2017-01180 b2
Color: White with brown Age: seven
Temperament: sensitive and calm
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Brennan has the heart of a poet. He is a bit nervous in the shelter but has a sweet, sensitive personality to charm you with.
CAT:
Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Medium Hair
Name: Limerick Impound #: 2016-01348
Color: buff tabby Age: 3 years
Temperament: Calm
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information : A beautiful buff tabby, Limerick is ready to fill your house with fun and laughter. He is cute, sweet and really playful