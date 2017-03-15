SCRAPS Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017

Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017

DOG:

Species: Dog / male Breed: jack russell

Name: Brennan Impound #: 2017-01180 b2

Color: White with brown Age: seven

Temperament: sensitive and calm

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Brennan has the heart of a poet. He is a bit nervous in the shelter but has a sweet, sensitive personality to charm you with.

CAT:

Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Name: Limerick Impound #: 2016-01348

Color: buff tabby Age: 3 years

Temperament: Calm

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information : A beautiful buff tabby, Limerick is ready to fill your house with fun and laughter. He is cute, sweet and really playful