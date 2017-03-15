SCRAPS Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Here are the SCRAPS/KHQ Pets of the Week for March 16, 2017

DOG:

Species:               Dog / male                                   Breed:  jack russell

Name:                  Brennan                                               Impound #:  2017-01180   b2

Color:                    White   with brown                       Age:  seven

Temperament:  sensitive and calm

Health Issues:  None

Background Information:  Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information:  Brennan has the heart of a poet.  He is a bit nervous in the shelter but has a sweet, sensitive personality to charm you with.

CAT: 

Species:               Cat / male                                                           Breed:  Domestic Medium Hair

Name:                  Limerick                                                                               Impound #:  2016-01348

Color:                    buff tabby                                                           Age:  3 years

Temperament:  Calm

Health Issues:  None

Background Information:  Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with?  Any

Additional information :  A beautiful buff tabby, Limerick is ready to fill your house with fun and laughter.  He is cute, sweet and really playful

