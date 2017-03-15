Police arrest two suspects in Coeur d'Alene robbery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police arrest two suspects in Coeur d'Alene robbery

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police report two people were arrested in relation to the armed robbery of Jordan's Grocery that happened on March 11. Members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Vincent Kyle Juarez and a 17-year-old female. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Police say Juarez is an 18-year-old man from Post Falls. He had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter and was booked into Kootenai County Jail for one count of robbery and the warrant. The 17-year-old female, also from Post Falls, was booked into Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center for one count of robbery. 

Information was developed linking both Juarez and the juvenile to the robbery through tips provided by citizens in both Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. Police thank everyone for the information provided.

