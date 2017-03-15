Canoeists found safe after boat overturns near People's Park

Update: Responders on the scene of a water rescue near People's Park in Spokane say five canoeists are safe and accounted for after their abandoned boat triggered a water rescue response Wednesday afternoon.

The canoe reportedly overturned and all five people were able to swim to shore safely, but their empty canoe remained in the water.

The search lasted for about an hour on Wednesday.

Previous coverage:

Emergency responders are in the area of People's Park after some citizens noticed an overturned canoe in the river.

Right now, rescue crews are in the water and a helicopter is assisting from above in an effort to locate anyone who may have been in the canoe.

