Governor proclaims state of emergency for Spokane County and 27 others after winter storms

Late Monday Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency for 28 counties, including Spokane, recovering from the impacts of recent severe winter weather. The proclamation will help the Washington State Department of Transportation make emergency road repairs and request federal assistance in fixing them.

The proclamation covers Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Whitman counties.

“The colder, wetter and stormier weather this winter has heavily impacted many communities throughout the state,” Inslee said. “The impacts have been significant, from snow removal and damage to public facilities to transportation interruptions and the opening of shelters to assist those whose power was out or their homes damaged. Staff from appropriate state agencies are working with local officials to quantify the impacts and damages so we can determine whether to request federal assistance.”

Damage from multiple winter storms from January 30 through February 22 is still being calculated. Inslee has also asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a 30-day extension to complete damage assessments and request federal assistance. The state would have 30 days from February 22 to file damage assessments, but winter weather slowed that effort.

Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center at the Washington Military Department’s Camp Murray have been monitoring local efforts and coordinating resources to help local officials respond. In addition, staff from the department’s Emergency Management Division are working with local officials on damage assessments.