Grandfather and grandson share special bond over basketball

Many people travel miles and miles to the NCAA tournament, but one grandfather and grandson wouldn't miss it for the world.

"You never know who is going to show up, have a big game, and what kind of magical moment you are going to see from any team any game," Alec Lembecker says.

Alec and his grandfather Richard spend as much time as they can together, and most of it is spent watching basketball.

Like most grandparents, Richard cherishes this time

"Alec is my guru, he always tells me what's going on," Richard says.

Especially because Alec wasn't supposed to be here.

"My grandson was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome- no left heart," Richard explains. "When he was born they told us he wouldn't be 6 months old. Alec is 25 now."

The two say this tournament is their way of celebrating life.

So together they march on, rooting for each other and their favorite teams.