Washouts lead to second countywide state of emergency

Warmer temperatures combined with continuing rain showers are swelling rivers and streams to overflowing. A series of road closures due to washouts led the Spokane County Public Works Director/County Engineer to request a countywide declaration of a State of Emergency by the Board of County Commissioners, effective immediately. The declaration of an emergency will allow the Public Works Department to acquire emergency supplies and equipment to mitigate the flood damage to roads and bridges, primarily in the southwest and northern quadrants of the county.

For information about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions list which is constantly updated throughout the day, go to the Spokane County website.