Highway 5 near Plummer could be closed for a week

A cracked road has closed a stretch of road in Benewah County. What started as a two-inch crack quickly turned into eight inches on Highway 5 outside of Plummer near Heyburn State Park.

The Idaho Transportation Department had to close the road in both directions due to the unstable conditions.

Heavy machinery was brought in to help repair the road. ITD District One Operations Manager Jerry Wilson tells KHQ the road could be closed for a week and they hope to have a plan to fix it by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

A detour was set up through Heyburn State Park, but as of Wednesday night, that road was also closed due to soft spots in the road, according to Candy Kane, a ranger with the park. Now the only detour around the problem is via Highway 3.

“Lot of water underneath the roadway, it doesn't look like our culverts are plugged, so I don't know if material has been coming out from underneath there, I'm not sure, it just happened all of a sudden,” Wilson said.

Wilson added this is the first time they've ever had a problem in this area, but as for any updates, we'll be sure to pass them along.