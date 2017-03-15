Flooding threatens homes in Potlatch, Idaho

Flooding in Potlatch is nothing new to residents here but they say this is the first time they've seen it this bad in years.

"It's like a wet sponge pouring out on it, it's not going to go anywhere but across the top,” Hogoboam said.

Hogoboam is a bus driver in Potlatch and lives on the other side of Flanagan Creek Road.

He says he has not seen water this high in years.

"The spring of '09 we had this much water on the road,” he said referencing the high water.

He says the Palouse River normally floods right around this time. The mixture of winter snow and March rain heavily saturate the ground.

Being a bus driver in Potlatch, he knows not to risk driving through.

"There could be things under the water, wash outs and things that we can't see,” he said.

There were some who risked crossing the road that turned into a little river. We spoke with one right before he crossed.

“It wasn't like this when I left for work this morning, then it was like 20 feet of water now it's like 200 or 300 feet of water,” the resident said.

If you see high water, turn around, don’t drown, it’s not worth getting stuck.