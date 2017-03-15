Who is Stockton Malone Shorts?Posted: Updated:
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.>>
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...>>
Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief. Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with>>
Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th.>>
Latest: Police confront protesters blocking St. Paul freeway
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) - The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local): 11:20 a.m. Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are confronting protesters who have blocked a downtown freeway following an officer's acquittal in the death of a black motorist. Protesters have been demonstrating for hours with a rally that began Friday evening at the Capitol following...>>
22lb cat up for adoption at Benton-Franklin Humane Society
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 22-pound cat is up for adoption in Washington. Meet Mao, the elderly male with a bit of a weight issue. He was brought to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society Friday by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother. Mao is a big, fat hit with staffers for his sweet personality and extra pudge. Whe woman who was caring for him told staff that she hopes he’ll find a loving home. The Humane Society posted a>>
Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fishermen and women know that fishing is more than a sport- it can be a way of life. A group of people are making sure that way of life is passed down to the next generations. Retired Firefighter George Orr loves to fish and play outdoors, and over the past three decades he's shared his passion of fishing and the outdoors with kids. "So I was going around and saw all these children in wheelchairs," George said>>
Things to know about Hoopfest changes
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is one week away, and the excitement is already brewing. But like every year, Hoopfest falls in the middle of Spokane’s construction season, and downtown is the biggest cone-zone in the city. Here’s a map of the street closures. With that in mind, the Hoopfest site will look a little different this year. Here are a few things to pay attention too as you make your way>>
Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.>>
Coroner releases results of Carrie Fisher death inquiry
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.>>
Z Nation holds weekend tryouts for new zombies
