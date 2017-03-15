6 Questions: Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich on Spokane property crime

It's one of the most persistent questions we get as a news organization: What's being done about property crime? We have an answer that will give anyone who's ever been a victim a little bit of hope.

Spokane County has had an increase in property crime over the past few years, and while most law enforcement agencies know that, there just isn't a lot they can do.

But now there's a new effort for a property crime crackdown. KHQ's Dan Kleckner sat down with Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich as he unveiled a new property crimes task force aimed at bringing in the small percentage of people who do the majority of crimes.