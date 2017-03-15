Volunteers rally to help flooding MLK Center in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Volunteers rally to help flooding MLK Center in Spokane

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s been a rough few months for Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center.

In November, the building was tagged with racist graffiti. Now the entire basement is flooded following significant rainfall and snowmelt this past weekend.

“We are trying to salvage some of our kids toys and art supplies and items that we store down here,” said Executive Director, Freda Gandy. “We want to continue to have those things available for them when they are here.”

The ripple effects are piling up. Gandy says the center’s roof is leaking, a light fixture is falling from the ceiling, and electrical issues have resulted in a broken heater.

“It’s just been rough,” said Gandy.

The center had to cancel half-day preschool classes Wednesday. Gandy says until the heater is fixed, classes will continue to be closed to preschoolers.

Despite a long to-do list, Gandy didn’t forget to count her blessings.

Several volunteers from Spokane County United Way and other local organizations showed up to help out.

“We’re standing in a puddle of water,” said Lisa Curtis of United Way. “But it’s better than the children’s toys.”

Curtis and other volunteers spent the morning and afternoon moving boxed of toys, games, art supplies, and other things the kids use on a daily basis.

“This is not what I planned for the day but it’s what was needed for the day,” said Curtis. “These are things non-profits can’t replace.”

    •   