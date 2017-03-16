Trump budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen Cabinet departments to finance a significant increase in the military and a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
    
Thursday's scheduled budget release will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research and community development grants.
    
The $54 billion boost for the military is the largest since President Ronald Reagan's Pentagon buildup in the 1980s, promising immediate money for troop readiness, the fight against Islamic State militants and procurement of new ships, fighter jets and other weapons systems. It is financed by $54 billion in cuts to foreign aid and domestic agencies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:12:23 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • The Latest: Families await news after US Navy ship collision

    The Latest: Families await news after US Navy ship collision

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:40:56 GMT
    Iori Sagisawa / Kyodo News via APIori Sagisawa / Kyodo News via AP

    TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...

    >>

    TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood

    Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-17 06:29:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief. Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief. Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with 

    >>

  • Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife

    Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:19 AM EDT2017-06-17 06:19:16 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:04:49 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th.

    >>
    •   