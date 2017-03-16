PHOTOS: Grain elevator collapses in Lincoln County

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies are still trying to figure out what caused a 170,000 bushel grain elevator to collapse early Wednesday morning.

Deputies received the report of the elevator collapsing in Edwall. It was reported power lines were torn down and sparking. Firefighters in Edwall along with power crews to address the situation.

The elevator is owned by Ritzville Warehouse. Managers, security and insurance agents were on the scene Wednesday evaluating the situation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse, but authorities still don't know why the grain elevator collapsed. Deputies report it may have been related to saturated ground conditions or stressed metal.