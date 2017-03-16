Burn scar leads to flooding in small town of Hunters - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Burn scar leads to flooding in small town of Hunters


by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HUNTERS, Wash. -

Rapidly melting snow in the area of the 2015 Carpenter Road wildfire burn scar has left the small town of Hunters, Washington, experiencing a large amount of water flowing down through the town.

Fire Chief Rick Anderson reports that upstream, the old Hunters Dam site has filled up completely and is running out of the upper overflow. Wednesday night saw enough water flowing through the ton that water was running down both sides of the volunteer fire station.

With the help of Stevens County Fire District 2 firefighters and community volunteers, sand bags were placed along the creek and fire station to prevent any damage. Firefighters also helped a local church that was also flooded.

Anderson says that as of Wednesday night the damage has been minor, but the creek still appears to be rising.

