WATCH: Kidnapped Alabama woman escapes by jumping out of trunk

An Alabama woman's daring escape after being kidnapped by armed men and forced into the trunk of a car was all caught on tape.

In the video you see the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station.



The station owner says they tried to use the woman's credit card to withdraw money from an ATM. When that didn't work, they got in their car and drove off. But then the trunk popped open and a woman jumps out of the back.



The owner of the station says after she ran inside, he helped her call police. The woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment.



No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.