WATCH: Kidnapped Alabama woman escapes by jumping out of trunk

AVONDALE,Ala. -

An Alabama woman's daring escape after being kidnapped by armed men and forced into the trunk of a car was all caught on tape.

In the video you see the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station.

The station owner says they tried to use the woman's credit card to withdraw money from an ATM. When that didn't work, they got in their car and drove off. But then the trunk popped open and a woman jumps out of the back.  

The owner of the station says after she ran inside, he helped her call police. The woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment. 

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

  • Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas 

  • Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.

  • Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood

    SPOKANE, Wash. - For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief. Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with 

  • Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas 

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th.

