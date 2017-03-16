Need help filling out your bracket? Check with our 'experts' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Need help filling out your bracket? Check with our 'experts'


SPOKANE, Wash. -

March is just about the only time I pay attention to college basketball. There's something about the tournament that can turn even the most casual fan into a rabid, David Puddy face-painter. Ok, maybe not into a face-painter.

It's kinda like soccer in that regard. I can't stand the sport. A bit boring for me (and of course, the flops. The flops I see in soccer make professional wrestling look legit (I like professional wrestling, for the record. Perhaps my credibility is blown with you now, but I had to tell you. I'll never lie to you.). However, every time the World Cup kicks off, I'm a watching soccer. 

A lot of people can admit they pay little to no attention to college basketball all year, but when tournament time comes, that bracket is getting filled out. Regardless of how much you might actually know about who you're choosing. 

That's the boat I'm floating in. I choose the teams in my bracket with absolutely no knowledge about the teams. I could watch sports shows or listen to the folks on the radio who claim to know so much, but honestly, in my experience, the people who always win the bracket groups I'm in are the ones who pick purely based on mascots or favorite colors. 

So we figured, why not just ask the people who know nothing, but will at least be honest about knowing nothing? Preschoolers. 

Sean, Kalae and Leslie went to a local preschool to get some advice on filling out their brackets from some pretty awesome kids. Watch the interview in the player above!

And good luck on your brackets, no matter how you chose your winners! 

