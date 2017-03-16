Woman found dead in Medical Lake house fire identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who died in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Medical Lake.

62-year-old Cherie Wilson died from smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner. The manner of death is still pending the outcome of the investigation into the fire.

The fire happened at a home near Barker and Stanley. The fire was reported just after midnight and caused the roof of the home to collapse completely.

“I stood and watched for two hours,” said Greg Thompson who lives across the street. “Sometimes it [smoke] would be lighter and I would look at it and it looked like it was going out, then it would flare up again with black billowing smoke.”

Firefighters had to go into defensive mode when they arrived on scene and just let the fire burn out.

It was after the flames were extinguished that the body of Wilson was found.

A neighbor we talked to said the homeowner drove away and was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters initially believed the home was abandoned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.