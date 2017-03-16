Woman found dead in Medical Lake house fire identified

Woman found dead in Medical Lake house fire identifiedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife
Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
22lb cat up for adoption at Benton-Franklin Humane Society
22lb cat up for adoption at Benton-Franklin Humane Society
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 22-pound cat is up for adoption in Washington. Meet Mao, the elderly male with a bit of a weight issue. He was brought to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society Friday by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother. Mao is a big, fat hit with staffers for his sweet personality and extra pudge. Whe woman who was caring for him told staff that she hopes he’ll find a loving home. The Humane Society posted a>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 22-pound cat is up for adoption in Washington. Meet Mao, the elderly male with a bit of a weight issue. He was brought to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society Friday by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother. Mao is a big, fat hit with staffers for his sweet personality and extra pudge. Whe woman who was caring for him told staff that she hopes he’ll find a loving home. The Humane Society posted a>>
Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign
Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.>>
The Latest: Families await news after US Navy ship collision
The Latest: Families await news after US Navy ship collision
TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...>>
TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...>>