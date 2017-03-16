Flooding forces evacuation of Hunters fire station

Flooding has forced the evacuation of the Hunters Fire Station in Stevens County Fire District #2.

Fire Chief Rick Anderson told KHQ he has lived in the area his whole life and the area is experiencing unprecedented flooding and it was an "abandon ship" mentality when they decided to leave the fire station.

Anderson says there is concern as of Thursday morning that the town of Hunters could flood as rapid snow melt, combined with a burn scar is creating the perfect conditions.