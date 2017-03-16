Spokane NAACP President: 'Racist and Anti Semitic Posting at Community Building'

Racist and anti-Semitic postings were found in Spokane Thursday morning at the Community Building, according to Spokane NAACP President Phillip Tyler.

The postings were found at the Community Building, which is where the NAACP holds their meetings. The Center For Justice, and the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane are also housed in the Community Building at 35 W. Main.

"This is a direct affront to the very work these organizations do," NAACP President Phillip Tyler said in a statement sent to media on Thursday. "This is meant to instill fear...this is domestic terrorism."

Spokane Mayor David Condon and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers also released statements to the media surrounding the incident:

Spokane Mayor David Condon: “Spokane does not and will not tolerate the offensive acts of an individuals or individuals. The hurtful language is in stark contrast to who we are and serves only to galvanize our resolve as a city and community to send a clear message that bias, intolerance and hate has no place in Spokane. The Spokane Police Department is aware of the posters and remains firmly focused on protecting the safety of everyone in our city.”

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers: “I am disturbed and profoundly disappointed that a person or group is spreading racist messages throughout Spokane. This is not who we are, and the individuals involved do not speak for us. Spokane is an accepting, inviting place to call home, with so many wonderful people who live here. We must continue to stand up and speak out against these acts. Hatred and fear have no place in our community.”

The postings contain racist and anti-Semitic and refugee writings and cartoons, along with websites people can go to if they agree.

KHQ also learned that similar flyers were posted at the Spokane County Democratic Headquarters Thursday morning. They reported it to police.

Spokane Police are currently looking into the cases and investigating.

Some of these posters have a link to a website called the Daily Stormer. The site's owner and founder is 32-year-old Andrew Anglin of Worthington, Ohio. He has been portrayed in previous reports as a neo Nazi who openly supports the idea of white ethnic supremacy.