Is it safe to eat green food coloring? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Is it safe to eat green food coloring?

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Krispy Kreme Facebook Courtesy: Krispy Kreme Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With Saint Patrick’s Day just one day away, many folks will be treating themselves to a ‘green’ treat or two. Is it safe to eat a lot of foods with colored dye in them?

Too much sugar

According to Lindsay Malone, RD, of Cleveland Clinic, the research on colored food dyes is a mixed bag when it comes to determining exactly how much is too much.

One thing is for certain- Malone says it’s in your best interest to avoid eating too many artificially colored foods. Dyed foods are typically junk foods, which aren’t healthy anyways.

If you have a treat or two with some green food coloring in it, you most likely won’t feel any negative health effects, but Malone recommends keeping the consumption to a minimum.

“Really try and focus on those foods that are naturally bright in color so that you get some vitamins and minerals,” says Malone.

When we think of ‘green’ dyed foods, they are typically things like sugar sweetened breakfast cereals, desserts, cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and milk shakes. These types of foods are high in sugar, high in fat and really empty of any sort of nutritional value.

Naturally green

A healthier option to incorporate more ‘green’ foods into your Saint Patrick’s Day festivities is trying to find foods that are naturally green:

  • Kale
  • Leafy greens
  • Broccoli, cucumbers
  • Green peppers

These foods are high in vitamins, nutrients and minerals and are generally low in calories.

Go traditional

An alternative to ‘green’ foods is incorporating some traditional Irish dishes into the mix.

“Colcannon, which is a potato and kale dish, or some salmon, or a dark stout beer; all of these are really colorful foods that naturally have a lot of nutrients, “says Malone. 

If you are looking to dye something green naturally, you can try adding a little spinach to a smoothie. It’ll keep it healthy, but give it a nice bright green color. 

Malone says that if you do eat a lot of green-dyed food on Saint Patrick’ s Day, there’ s no real cause for concern if it’s just for one day out of the year.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:12:23 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Saturday, June 17 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-06-17 17:56:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Saturday, June 17 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-18 02:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

    >>

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Happy Father's Day to all of your dads

    PHOTOS: Happy Father's Day to all of your dads

    Saturday, June 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-06-17 23:37:08 GMT

    We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:

    >>

    We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:

    >>
    •   