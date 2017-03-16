Is it safe to eat green food coloring?

With Saint Patrick’s Day just one day away, many folks will be treating themselves to a ‘green’ treat or two. Is it safe to eat a lot of foods with colored dye in them?

Too much sugar

According to Lindsay Malone, RD, of Cleveland Clinic, the research on colored food dyes is a mixed bag when it comes to determining exactly how much is too much.

One thing is for certain- Malone says it’s in your best interest to avoid eating too many artificially colored foods. Dyed foods are typically junk foods, which aren’t healthy anyways.

If you have a treat or two with some green food coloring in it, you most likely won’t feel any negative health effects, but Malone recommends keeping the consumption to a minimum.

“Really try and focus on those foods that are naturally bright in color so that you get some vitamins and minerals,” says Malone.

When we think of ‘green’ dyed foods, they are typically things like sugar sweetened breakfast cereals, desserts, cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and milk shakes. These types of foods are high in sugar, high in fat and really empty of any sort of nutritional value.

Naturally green

A healthier option to incorporate more ‘green’ foods into your Saint Patrick’s Day festivities is trying to find foods that are naturally green:

Kale

Leafy greens

Broccoli, cucumbers

Green peppers

These foods are high in vitamins, nutrients and minerals and are generally low in calories.

Go traditional

An alternative to ‘green’ foods is incorporating some traditional Irish dishes into the mix.

“Colcannon, which is a potato and kale dish, or some salmon, or a dark stout beer; all of these are really colorful foods that naturally have a lot of nutrients, “says Malone.

If you are looking to dye something green naturally, you can try adding a little spinach to a smoothie. It’ll keep it healthy, but give it a nice bright green color.

Malone says that if you do eat a lot of green-dyed food on Saint Patrick’ s Day, there’ s no real cause for concern if it’s just for one day out of the year.