Washington child seriously ill from soy nut butter recall

E. coli illnesses linked to soy nut butter increase as the recall expands.

A second child in Washington has become seriously ill after eating a soy nut butter product included in the nationwide illness outbreak and food recall.

The Washington State Department of Health is urging the people of Washington to double-check their shelves for any variety of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy Granola, or Dixie Diner's Club Carb Not Beanit Butter, and to throw it out immediately regardless of purchase date or the date listed on the container.

Health officials say that even if a portion of the products were eaten and no one became sick, the remaining product should be sealed and thrown in the trash so that children, pets, or other animals can't eat it.

Symptoms of the Shita toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) vary but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Most people recover within 5-7 days, but some infections are severe and even life-threatening.

Washington Department of Health says to contact your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

More information regarding the food recall affecting Washington can be found here: http://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/FoodSafety/Recalls