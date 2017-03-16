Bonner County declares state of disaster

The Bonner County Commissioners declared a state of disaster for Bonner County Thursday, as a result of snow melt, warming temperatures, and rain.

The resulting flooding has the potential to cause mudslides and damage to roads and levees.

Rising lakes, rivers, and streams have the potential to endanger life, property and structures.

According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, all relevant county departments are engaged in flood mitigation efforts at this time.

Any questions or concerns regarding the disaster declaration can be answered by contacting the Bonner County Emergency Management Office at (208) 265-8867.