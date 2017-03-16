84 percent at WSU are pleased with roommate matches - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

84 percent at WSU are pleased with roommate matches

by Lexi Perry, Producer
PULLMAN, Wash. -

The majority of Washington State University's 4,000-plus freshmen don't meet their roommates until they arrive on campus at the start of the school year. New numbers are showing that 84 percent of them report getting along well after several months of getting to know one another. 

In November 2016, every residence hall student was invited to participate in a 100-question survey for their annual national college experience assessment Skyfactor, formerly known as the Educational Benchmarking Inc. 

Included in the survey was a set of four questions asking whether or not the students' roommate respects their private time, study time, sleep time, and property. 

"It's rewarding when students who initially didn't know each other, and maybe even hit a rough patch or tow along the way, often end up living with each other for many years," said Coree Newman Coronado, the associate director of WSU Residence Life. 

The 'perfect' match doesn't happen by accident. While 20 percent of students applying for housing already have a roommate in mind, the other 80 percent are decided by computer-aided matching and robust agreement and mediation process. 

Each student completes an extensive questionnaire as part of their housing application. Among the questions, students are asked if they are willing to live with a roommate who smokes, drinks alcohol, stays up late, prefers a specific room temperature, sleeps with the window open, etc. 

The automated system, Odyssey, categorizes applicants based on the basic questions and then drills down to more minute lifestyle preferences. 

"As you can imagine, it is difficult to find an exact match on every question for everyone who has applied," said Katy Lenning, reservations coordinator in WSU Housing Services.

Resident Advisers (As) live on each floor and ask students to complete a roommate agreement- a written document that each one must sign. It outlines the rights and responsibilities they have as residents of the hall. It also asks them to decide what they want to share and what shouldn't be touched- from clothing to utensils to video games and books. 

For roommates that aren't exactly truthful on the agreements, resulting in disputes, Newman Coronado says an RA typically steps in to help mediate and more often than not- is successful. 

