Sandpoint Ranger District issues temporary road closures

The Sandpoint Ranger District is issuing a temporary road closure on several Forest Service roads in Bonner County due to thawing and excessive moisture.

The road closure is to prevent damage to soft roadbeds n Butler Creek Road, Grouse Creek Road and Trout Creek Road because of Trout Creek drainage.

Residents traveling to their property on these roads are exempt from this closure.

For more information, you can contact the Sandpoint Ranger District at (208) 263-5111.