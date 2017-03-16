Zags alumni reminisce over the 'college years'

It was a celebration before the Zags even played.

Salt Lake City's Alumni Association President Elizabeth Goossen says she’s not surprised there was such a big turnout... and neither was Pat Connors.

“We always follow the Zags,” Pay says. “I played basketball there one year on their freshman team back in 1961-62.”

He says the event today was just like being back in college, and even years later, he loves his Bulldogs.

“They play together. No one is selfish they do a good job,” says Pat.

Pat says he is confident they will advance and continue to dance

“We are counting on them to be there we got our tickets,” says Pat. “We are going to Phoenix to final four.”

We sure hope Pat is right ...his advice? Take it one game at a time.